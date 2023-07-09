The Easy Oven Cleaner Hack To Remove Stains From Your Dutch Oven

Cooking is a messy business. Heat combined with grease and other ingredients will eventually get baked onto your cookware and create stains. Even the chef who is diligent about cleanliness will experience discoloration and signs of use over time. While a patina can be beneficial to certain cookware, the stains, such as those you get on the bottom of your beautiful enameled Dutch oven, aren't as desirable. Luckily, it is possible to get your cookware looking like new. And it doesn't even take a great deal of effort.

If you'd like to remove those nasty stains that eventually occur on the bottom and sides of your cast iron enameled Dutch oven, you can follow the manufacturer's directions and sponge it clean in room-temperature water, and hope for the best. Or, as one Reddit user points out, you can give it a spray with your favorite oven cleaner, wait, and rinse. The longer you wait, the greater the cleaning potential and the easier the rinse.