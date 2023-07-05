A TikToker Sounds Exactly Like A Keurig Coffee Maker - And It's Too Real

It's a sound we all know and maybe even love: your Keurig making you a fresh cup of coffee or tea to start off your morning. Sure it makes a lot of gurgling and water-sucking noises, perhaps sometimes so loud it makes you wonder if the machine is working properly, but the ease of making a single-portion cup of your favorite morning beverage is worth it.

Recently, a TikToker named Devon Bowker went viral for a video featuring his impression of the noises a Keurig machine makes. The video is a minute long, and Bowker's recreation of the Keurig song is uncannily similar to that of the real machine. "How'd I do?" Bowker captioned the post. Some of Bowker's 12 million followers took to the comments to share their two cents, such as David who wrote, "Breathtaking performance," a comment which has garnered almost 82,000 likes as of this writing. JRGrantPerry, on the other hand, was even more impassioned: "You transported me. It was early. I could smell the coffee. Bravo."