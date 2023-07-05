Pedialyte Ice Pops Are The Perfect Cure For Summer Dehydration (And Hangovers)

Summertime and the sweatin' is easy ... And if you don't match your moisture output with moisture input, you may be facing dehydration. When your body becomes severely dehydrated, you could be in a great deal of danger as it will start to use up the water from its own organs. This, if not remedied, could lead to those organs ceasing to function, at which point you, too, would cease and be deceased. Even if you're not in imminent peril of extinction, being low on fluids can result in discomforts such as headaches and fuzzy thinking. In fact, one of the reasons why hangovers feel so wretched is that alcohol, despite being a liquid, is actually a diuretic that draws out more fluids from your body (in the form of urine) than it puts in.

So what can you do as a quick summer quencher to stave off thirsty pangs and help with hangovers? In this case, a boozy beverage is not your friend, but a cooling ice pop could well be if it's one made from Pedialyte. This product, whose name is sometimes used as a generic as well as referring to a well-known brand, is an electrolyte solution meant to replace nutrients such as sodium and potassium that the body loses as it dehydrates. While the "pedia" part of their moniker may derive from the Greek word for "child," Pedialyte pops may prove to be a lifesaver after a night of adult beverage overindulgence.