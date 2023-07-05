Pedialyte Ice Pops Are The Perfect Cure For Summer Dehydration (And Hangovers)
Summertime and the sweatin' is easy ... And if you don't match your moisture output with moisture input, you may be facing dehydration. When your body becomes severely dehydrated, you could be in a great deal of danger as it will start to use up the water from its own organs. This, if not remedied, could lead to those organs ceasing to function, at which point you, too, would cease and be deceased. Even if you're not in imminent peril of extinction, being low on fluids can result in discomforts such as headaches and fuzzy thinking. In fact, one of the reasons why hangovers feel so wretched is that alcohol, despite being a liquid, is actually a diuretic that draws out more fluids from your body (in the form of urine) than it puts in.
So what can you do as a quick summer quencher to stave off thirsty pangs and help with hangovers? In this case, a boozy beverage is not your friend, but a cooling ice pop could well be if it's one made from Pedialyte. This product, whose name is sometimes used as a generic as well as referring to a well-known brand, is an electrolyte solution meant to replace nutrients such as sodium and potassium that the body loses as it dehydrates. While the "pedia" part of their moniker may derive from the Greek word for "child," Pedialyte pops may prove to be a lifesaver after a night of adult beverage overindulgence.
There are several possibilities for Pedialyte pops
Perhaps the easiest way to obtain Pedialyte pops for all your summertime hydration fun is to purchase them premade. Name-brand Pedialyte pops are available for purchase from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target and come in a selection of blue raspberry, cherry, grape, and orange flavors. Pedialyte isn't the only name in the game, though, as PowerAde, All Sport, and Squincher Sqweeze all make rehydration freezer pops of their own.
If you'd rather go the DIY route and maybe save a little money as well, you can always purchase your favorite flavor of Pedialyte or a similar rehydration beverage in its liquid form, then freeze it in a plastic popsicle mold such as the kind that can easily be purchased at your local dollar store. If you really want to rehydrate on the cheap, though, you can even make your own homemade electrolyte solution and bypass the store-bought Pedialyte altogether. One simple recipe involves making up a 2:1 solution of apple juice and water, then adding a pinch of salt to provide the sodium component. Another uses diluted orange juice, also salt-enhanced, while a third is simple sugar water (about 1 tablespoon of sugar per cup), also enhanced with that pinch of salt and possibly some powdered Jell-O for flavoring. When you've mixed your DIY Pedialyte, simply freeze it in popsicle form (add some fruit if you're feeling fancy), then employ it whenever a little rehydration is called for.