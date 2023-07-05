14 Picnic Mistakes Everyone Makes

Are you excited about basking in the glorious sunshine, surrounded by the beauty of the natural world and indulging in tasty treats? Well, put the potato salad on ice, and leave that picnic blanket folded neatly in the closet for a moment because we need to talk. Picnics may seem like a breeze, but there are some common mistakes that almost everyone makes when planning the perfect outdoor feast.

Mistakes range from the low-key — making sandwiches that go soggy or not decorating nicely — to the much more serious — like leaving food out for too long. Some mistakes might lead to slight disappointment while others can cause food poisoning, so you should spend time making sure your picnic is safe and enjoyable for everyone invited.

In this article, we're going to spill the beans on these picnic blunders so that you can avoid them like a pro. So, grab a cold lemonade, kick back, and let's take a look at the 14 picnic mistakes that everyone makes. It's time to improve your picnic skills, and make every outing a truly memorable experience!