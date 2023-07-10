Wagyu Beef Tallow Is The Perfect Addition To Smoked Brisket

You can utilize several methods when applying Wagyu beef tallow to brisket, but the process won't deviate too far from your typical smoking routine. For one approach, wrapping, you cook the brisket for a time and at a temperature that matches your preferences.

The main difference involves removing the brisket for a couple of hours before it's finished. At this time, add the tallow to a piece of butcher's paper or aluminum foil, then put the brisket on top. Put the brisket back into the smoker and let it finish cooking, then take it out and let it cool on butcher's paper for 2 hours. Then, drizzle any remaining melted beef tallow or fat from the brisket trimmings over the brisket. A second option entails injecting cold brisket with room-temperature Wagyu beef tallow to permeate the meat with a scrumptious and unctuous flavor.

Using tallow should result in a moister, juicier, more tender brisket and lend some distinctive richness. Some BBQ experts caution that excess Wagyu beef tallow can potentially drown out some of the rub's flavor. However, many who have tried smoking brisket with Wagyu beef tallow tout its benefits over the possible drawbacks.