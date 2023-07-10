The Italian Company That's Behind Costco's Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

Costco shoppers enjoy Kirkland Signature products because they often match the quality of leading brands at a significantly lower price. The megastore's Parmigiano-Reggiano is a prime example of balancing quality and cost. As you may know, Kirkland Signature products often equal popular brands because they are made by top manufacturers.

Costco turns to Formaggi Zanetti for its Parmigiano-Reggiano hard cheese. The affiliation with the Italian brand is noted on the packaging. Formaggi Zanetti has been in the cheese game since its founding as a family company towards the end of the nineteenth century. Five generations later, it is the top exporter of Italian cheese.

Kirkland Signature's connection to such a well-established brand doesn't surprise some cheese connoisseurs. America's Test Kitchen recommends the Parmigiano-Reggiano, noting it has the hallmarks of quality, including the Parmigiano-Reggiano Consortium logo and rind stamp. At nearly half the price of a similar product at Whole Foods, it's especially attractive to home cooks who want the earthy authentic Italian cheese flavor without breaking the bank.