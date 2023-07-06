Exclusive Mashed Poll Reveals Fan-Favorite Steak Condiment

It's always a good time to slice into a juicy steak hot off the grill, and everyone knows exactly how they want theirs cooked (though don't ever ask a steak master to make it well done). But can everyone agree on the very best topping for those steaks? That's the question Mashed asked in an exclusive survey. 36,000 people weighed in on their favorite condiment to put on a steak, and the one that took the top spot will come as no surprise to steak fanatics.

While many fans expressed a love of steak topped with vibrant chimichurri — the Argentinian sauce made with herbs, garlic, and lemon juice — in the comments, only 6% of respondents chose it as their favorite. Aioli was also a low-rated condiment, pulling in just 2% of votes. (Though the thought of a garlic aioli-topped steak is really making our mouths water right now!)

Butter as a topping for steak did far better: It was the favorite of 24% of those polled, although several people expressed in the comments that cooking a steak directly in butter is preferable to just adding a pat at the end. Taking the number two spot in the survey is that popular American steak topper that so many of us grew up using: the delicious A.1. Steak Sauce, which received an impressive 29% of votes.

But steak lovers take note: The condiment of choice for 39% of those polled? Nothing! As in, no condiments at all.