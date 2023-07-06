The Woman Who Drank 3 Dr Peppers A Day And Lived To Age 106

While many of us are all too familiar with doctors' warnings against consuming too much sugar, none of that mattered to Elizabeth Sullivan. According to a CNN interview with the woman notorious for drinking three Dr Peppers a day well into her 100s, she credited the soda for her long life.

According to CNN, Sullivan lived in her Fort Worth home since 1942. A graduate of the University of Texas, she taught high school and went on to tutor until just a few years before her 104th birthday. Hailed as the Texas Rangers' oldest fan right until her death at age 106, Sullivan was a widow with two children, six grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. And while she had the option of moving in with relatives, instead she maintained her independence in her own home and even had her driver's license until the age of 103. More impressively, at age 104, Sullivan had never been admitted to a hospital except to give birth and to undergo tonsil-removal surgery. She also never reported any chronic illnesses or regularly took any medications.