The Legend Behind Why Donuts Have Holes In The Center

Born circa 1831 in Camden, Maine, Hanson Crockett Gregory grew up in a coastal town known for its fishing industry. Then, as a teenager, he embarked on a life-changing journey that forever transformed the way we enjoy one of the most beloved pastries on Earth.

In the mid-19th century, donuts were a popular treat among sailors, but they were quite different from the ones we know today. The original Dutch olykoeks ("oily cakes") were often greasy, heavy, and arguably unappetizing. However, it was during one of Gregory's sea voyages as a cook's assistant that he had a brilliant idea that would revolutionize the donut industry.

Legend has it that, one stormy day in 1847, Gregory found himself frustrated with the undercooked centers and greasy exteriors of the donuts he was preparing. Determined to improve them, he decided to remove the dough's center, creating a hole. This simple act had a profound impact on the donut's taste and texture. Gregory's innovation quickly caught on, and his holed donuts became an instant hit among fellow sailors and locals. The hole allowed the dough to cook more evenly, resulting in a lighter and fluffier texture. Moreover, the absence of the center made the donuts easier to handle and reduced the risk of undercooking.