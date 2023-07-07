TikTok's 'Boy Dinner' Trend Highlights A Hilarious Lack Of Vegetables

If you've following TikTok meal trends, you've probably come across the "girl dinner" phenomenon. It essentially means a meal made up of bits and pieces from one's kitchen which are pieced together to create a semi-presentable plate. There are many different iterations of girl dinner, and some people even have other names for it, like "French girl meal" and "picky bits." At its most developed, it can look remarkably like a charcuterie board (which, in our honest opinion, kind of defeats the purpose). But girl dinner has just met its match, and it's quite... different.

As TikToker Bryan Lee explained, "If you want to know what Boy Dinner is, go to your local supermarket at 6:30 and stand behind a single man and see what's inside of his basket." Spoiler: while there's lots of variety, vegetables are not represented. Precooked sausage, boxed mac & cheese, frozen pizza and potato chips are on the menu; salad and other labor-intensive items are not.

Boy dinner isn't limited to boys, either. TikToker Elsa posted a video on the topic, and explained that she herself was eating (enjoying would be too strong a word) a boy dinner, which she rated a 5/10. What was it? "A chicken breast on a fork. Nothing else. Is it dry? A little bit. Am I going to cut it? [Cue the eye roll] No."