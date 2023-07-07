Gatorade Cocktails Are The Perfect Party Combo To Stay Hydrated

Those of us who may be notorious for consuming a few too many cocktails probably already know of the ultimate hangover beverage cure: Gatorade. Per Insider, when you drink alcohol, your essential electrolytes such as sodium, magnesium, potassium, and calcium drain from your body. Gatorade helps you to recharge by replacing those lost electrolytes, making you feel better faster. Plus, it also helps to rehydrate you, which will assist in diminishing that pounding headache.

But what if there was a way to stay hydrated while drinking alcohol? It makes sense to alternate boozy drinks with glasses of water, but what about combining Gatorade and spirits to make Gatorade cocktails? While the alcohol will still dehydrate you, mixing it with Gatorade is presumably better than drinking alcohol straight, which is almost certain to result in a hangover. It's the perfect summer cocktail combo to stay hydrated and cool on hot days, especially when you're at outdoor gatherings like picnics and parties.