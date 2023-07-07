Some Canadian McDonald's Charge For To-Go Bags, Baffling Customers

A paper to-go bag might seem like the most innocuous item in your McDonald's drive-thru order, but it's the culprit behind a 15-cent charge at some Canadian locations of the chain. Puzzled customers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the new fee, which was most recently introduced in Edmonton, Alberta this July (via CTV Edmonton). It's part of a green regulation on all food establishments that aims to eliminate single-use plastics while introducing fees on paper bags and other measures.

One TikToker vented about the new bag fee, sharing a photo of a drive-thru window that explained the recent change: "As of July 1, 2023, as required by the City of Edmonton, a 15 cent charge will be applied to each take-out bag." The fee even showed up as Reddit rant fuel on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating.

Hoping to avoid what they see as an unnecessary fee, Canadian McDonald's customers have gotten resourceful. In one TikTok, an Edmonton customer shows what happened when they refused to pay the bag fee: They were directed to park and wait as a worker carried their food out to them in a plastic container and handed the items out one by one. "All of this over a 0.15¢ bag. Grow up McDonalds. Half our fries spilled into their container," the poster wrote. Another video shared a more wholesome solution, where the drive-thru worker helped a customer use the paper placemat from a dine-in tray to wrap her food and move it into her car.