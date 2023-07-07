The Regional Soda You Should Use To Make Homemade Barbecue Sauce

In the Southern part of the United States, barbecue is a big deal. As such, we tend to trust their judgment in all things grill related — even if some of their ideas may seem a little outlandish at first glance. We listened when they told us to add root beer and other flavors of soda to our homemade barbecue sauces, and we're certainly glad we did. Now Southern grill masters are letting us in on the secret ingredient they're using to take barbecue to a sticky sweet new level: Big Red Soda.

In a video that has amassed hundreds of thousands of views, TikTok user Arnietex shares his recipe for homemade barbecue sauce using Texas' own Big Red Soda. He begins by popping a can of Big Red Soda and emptying its contents into a saucepan. As the shockingly red liquid simmers, he stirs in red pepper jelly and fruit chutney before adding ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, and some liquid smoke. Things start to heat up as he adds pepper, smoked paprika, and chili powder to the mix. After tossing in a touch of pectin for thickness, Arnietex says the sauce should be simmered for 30 minutes before adding it directly to your cooked meat.