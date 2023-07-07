The Absolute Best Bread To Use For Steak Sandwiches

Cooking steak results in either a succulent piece of meat or one that is transformed into something resembling charcoal that requires a big dollop of peppercorn sauce or an avalanche of melting cheese to make it enjoyable. Regardless of the outcome, a steak sandwich needs the right cut of beef to be an unparalleled success it needs a bread strong enough to contain all of these juices — which is exactly where ciabatta can demonstrate its excellence.

Sliced bread from the supermarket simply isn't good enough for a steak sandwich: It doesn't have the strength to adequately hold huge chunks of steak and generous portions of dips and toppings, and is likely to result in a soggy final product. Ciabatta, on the other hand, provides the perfect combination of a sturdy shell with a soft center, so that it's easy to eat and an exceptional sauce sponge (and if it's lightly toasted, it works even better). In fact, actively coating the bread in steak juice will give your sandwich the best flavor. However, if ciabatta doesn't work for you, there are other options you can try.