Homemade Queso Fresco Recipe

Have you ever made your own cheese at home? During the pandemic, we'll admit we, like many others, went down the rabbit hole of baking our own bread from scratch. Outside of that experiment, we don't often get the opportunity to make these crucial ingredients from scratch. But all of that is about to change. Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this recipe for homemade queso fresco, which comes together in less than two hours. Oh – and we forgot to mention that this quick recipe only requires three ingredients, all of which you likely already have on hand.

Looking for ways to use queso fresco in many types of dishes? Topalu says, "Homemade queso fresco can be made on a regular basis, but it's especially fun when you can add it to a taco bar or a Mexican dish." We like to sprinkle it on top of huevos rancheros or elote.