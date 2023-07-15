How To Turn Costco Sheet Cake Into A Beautiful Creation

We get it, sometimes you're left with little choice but to order a supermarket birthday cake. However, even a store-bought cake can be upgraded and elevated to celebrate that special person or event in your life — and we aren't just talking about having a bakery employee write on the cake in red icing.

Instead, you can purchase a Costco sheet cake, for example, and transform it into a layered cake. One TikToker did just that, removing excess frosting before cutting two circles of cake and stacking them. They then re-frosted the tiered cake, and decorated it with colored frosting and iced cookies.

Several viewers questioned the validity of the hack, pointing out that the effort put into cutting up a sheet cake to make a layered cake isn't exactly worth the money saved. For instance, a 24-serving sheet cake from Walmart costs $25, compared to $30 for a 24-serving tiered cake. Is the hassle really worth saving $5? Maybe.