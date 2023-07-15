Why You Can't Buy Live Tuna

Terms like "fresh," "never-frozen," and "wild-caught" are among the most commonly used buzzwords related to seafood. While there's nothing wrong with frozen commercial fish, there's something special about the notion of fish caught, killed, and eaten on the same day. Outside of being a professional fisherman, it's hard to get this experience. There are a select few supermarkets and restaurants equipped with large tanks that house fish and crustaceans taken from their natural habitats for same-day consumption, but you'll never find live tuna in one of those tanks.

There are a couple of reasons for that. The first has to do with the sheer size of some species of tuna. It's no exaggeration to say that the larger species, such as bluefin, are like ocean motorcycles, often weighing over a thousand pounds and growing to a maximum length of over six feet. Size aside, tuna are biologically incapable of being caught, stored, and transported from sea to supermarket because of a breathing mechanic called ram ventilation. In short, if they aren't actively swimming through water to get oxygen, they die fairly quickly. Tuna can't even sleep in the same way other animals do because of the need to keep swimming for oxygen.