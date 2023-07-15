How A Muffin Tin Can Easily Make Whimsically Edible Cookie Cups

Another way to make cookie cups in a muffin tin is just as easy as the first: Drop portions of cookie dough into the muffin tin cups and then bake — no need to shape the dough beforehand. When the pan comes out of the oven, the cookies will be baked into rounds at the bottom of the muffin wells. While they're still hot, press the bottom of a small ramekin or condiment cup into each cookie. This will push the dough up and create a circular indentation. Let them cool, pop them out, and fill them up. As demonstrated in a similar TikTok video by user @hip2save, the advantage of this method is that the cookie cups will have smoother, neater-looking edges, making them perfect for special occasions.

In addition to milk, cookie cups can hold drinks like a double espresso, a shot of Baileys Irish Cream, or even a fizzy cream soda. Or use cookie cups as a vehicle for other sugary delights like a pool of salted caramel, little candies, ganache, or fresh berries. You can also try baking your cookies in a mini muffin pan to make bite-sized, tiny cookie cups that can be added to dessert boards or served at kids' parties. Whichever pan size or method you choose, bake the cookie cups until the edges are set and lightly browned, adjusting the baking time depending on how big your muffin pan is.