Budae Jjigae (Korean Army Base Stew) Recipe

Budae jjigae is perhaps the best known example of Korean-American fusion cuisine. This mystifying mashup dates back to the Korean War, as the dish's name hints. Budae jjigae translates to army base stew, and some of the distinctive ingredients include items that were easily purchased in any American army base commissary: hot dogs, sliced cheese, and Spam (this last item is still incredibly popular in South Korea). These All-American ingredients are combined with noodles, vegetables, and Korean seasonings to create a dish that, as recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us, "makes for a great conversation as well as a world history lesson." She calls it a "memorable meal," one she tasted for the first time when a Korean friend prepared it for her.

While the list of ingredients involved in this stew is rather lengthy, most if not all of these items should be fairly easy to source. What's more, the dish is not difficult to prepare. Watkins sums up the entire recipe in a single sentence: "Organize everything in one pot, add the seasonings and stew liquids, cover, and simmer." As she says, the whole process is "super simple."