How Grape Jelly And Meatballs Became A Cocktail Party Classic

When you contemplate foods that blend well and complement each other, meatballs and grape jelly probably isn't the first combination that comes to mind. After all, peanut butter and jelly is the combo borrowed for the common expression about things going well together. However, grape jelly and meatballs defied the odds to become a cocktail party classic.

This quirky mix is believed to have first emerged on the scene in the 1960s after a recipe for it appeared in a cookbook called "Elegant but Easy: A Cookbook for Hostesses," by Marian Burros and Lois Levine. The cookbook referred to it by the uninspiring moniker of Chafing Dish Meatballs, describing the vessel in which it was made. This seminal recipe consisted of grape jelly, chili sauce, lemon juice, and meatballs. During the 1960s, continued spoken praise about this dish eventually turned grape jelly and meatballs into a staple for parties and potlucks as the recipe proliferated.

The dish continued garnering attention in articles and newspapers as recipes were posted throughout the 1970s. Much of the chatter surrounding this dish focused on its natural fit as an easy-to-make appetizer that can be speared on a toothpick and eaten, which creates less mess when serving, and helped build its reputation as a fixture of social functions.