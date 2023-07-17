Comparing Costco To A Casino Couldn't Be More Accurate

While many food retailers use intense psychological tactics to make consumers stay longer and buy more, none appear to do it as well as Costco. At least, that's what's claimed by a recent TikTok, which seeks to expose the methods Costco employs to keep you present and disoriented enough to purchase hundreds of dollars of extra items you don't truly need.

According to the video, Costco's method follows a strategy similar to that of a casino. The company refrains from displaying clocks and offers no window views, forcing shoppers to forget what time it is. Furthermore, Costco provides many free samples, encouraging people to make additional, unnecessary purchases that weren't on their initial shopping lists.

This isn't just a coincidence, either. Per a write-up from Costco employees for Reader's Digest, the discount retailer frequently shifts its stock of staple items — eggs, milk, and bread — with the purpose of forcing customers to parse through aisles of highly-priced goods, like televisions and massage chairs, in order to reach basic shopping necessities. This echoes another classic casino tactic, which sees many such establishments designed to be intentionally difficult to navigate, in order to distract guests from predetermined goals and trick them into spending money longer than they originally planned.