Whatever Happened To The Celebrity Milk Mustache Ads?

Let's play a word-association game. What comes to mind when you hear the following words: standout, exceptional, or difficult-to-acquire? Perhaps you thought of something like a new iPhone. We're gonna go out on a limb and guess that milk wasn't your answer. If that's the case, then you understand what the powers that be in the milk industry faced in the 1990s. They needed to figure out how to stop the free fall in milk sales that had been ongoing for decades. How could they do that with a product that, for the most part, people didn't think about at all unless they ran out of it? Milk is, at best, an afterthought for most people.

As it turns out, it was this quality that led to a series of ads with milk-mustached celebs who were part of the 2.0 version of the famous "Got Milk" ad campaign. At its peak, celebrities everywhere practically begged, borrowed, or stole their way into these ads, and the roster of celebs who bore the famous white 'stache ranged from movie and TV stars, like The Rock, to Olympic athletes, like Apolo Ohno. You pretty much couldn't go anywhere for 20 years or so without seeing the white-lipped portrait of the day's "it" guy or girl. But if the milk-mustached celebs were so memorable, why don't we see those ads anymore? If you've ever wondered, then pour yourself a glass of milk and read on.