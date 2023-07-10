A 4-Year-Old Died In Choking Accident At Costco Food Court

On Sunday, July 9, a child tragically lost her life after an accident in a Kennewick, Washington Costco food court. A 4-year-old girl began choking on a piece of food and was transported to the hospital, where she died. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the presence of many witnesses. According to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach, medics removed the piece of food. But it was too late to save the child, who was just short of her fifth birthday. Her name has not been released to be public, and no official statement has been made by Costco. As a result, the Washington store closed during the remainder of Sunday but reopened at 10 a.m. on Monday.

After the young child's death, hundreds of people shared their condolences following a Facebook post by NBC Right Now. Multiple commenters offered their "thoughts and prayers," while others questioned why no witnesses were able to step in.