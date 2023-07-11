Secret Chef Is Like Love Is Blind For Cooking Shows

It's been a while since we've seen much innovation in the cooking competition reality show market, but a new show for Hulu called "Secret Chef" is a bold attempt to shake up the genre. In a landscape where shows are mostly defined by where their hosting style lies on the spectrum between happy Mary Berry to angry Gordon Ramsay, "Secret Chef" has no host and no judges. The contestants are assigned tasks by an animated, talking chef's hat, and go to their own individual kitchen pods to do all of the cooking, tasting, and judging, solo. By sequestering the competitors — who are drawn from a mix of professional chefs, social media foodies, and home cooks — they are kept impartial, and therefore able to judge the efforts of their fellow contestants.

Seeing individuals going through challenging moments in isolation has been earning glowing comparisons to Netflix's smash-hit dating show "Love is Blind." In the latter series, strangers try to forge romantic bonds with each other and even propose marriage. But in a similar twist, these chapters of a potential love storie play out without the partners meeting each other first. "Secret Chef" contestant Stephenie Simmons told The Seattle Times that the show seems like a cross between "Love is Blind" and "Top Chef," but in the end, is so much more. "You'll see from the first episode that what happens is not really what you expect. It was a game game."