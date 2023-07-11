Logan Paul's Prime Energy Draws Political Backlash For High Caffeine Content

If someone offered you a chance to drink six Coke cans' worth of caffeine in a single 12-ounce serving, would there be risks associated with saying yes? What if the person consuming it was a child? These are some of the pressing questions raised by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI's Prime energy drink, which contains 200 milligrams of caffeine — more than double the amount found in a standard cup of coffee or a Red Bull.

The drink is facing political backlash over health concerns as a prominent lawmaker seeks to have the ingredients investigated. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described it as a "cauldron of caffeine" and drafted a letter to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, writing "Many physicians have serious concern for Prime, and I write to specifically urge your agency to investigate Prime for its claims, marketing and caffeine content."

Although Prime's label warns that the energy drink is not recommended for anyone under the age of 18, Schumer alleges that the company's marketing and advertising initiatives don't explicitly deter younger demographics from consuming the caffeinated drink, and are actually targeted towards a younger audience. Prime Energy drink Prime has already been banned in several schools across the U.K. and Australia for its high caffeine content after doctors flagged the drink for potential health risks including anxiety and cardiovascular and digestive problems.