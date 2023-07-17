The Reason McDonald's Ketchup Tastes So Different

It seems like every few years, fast food chains change something. It might be the introduction — or removal — of a certain food item, a new recipe, an updated logo, or a new slogan. Sometimes, like in McDonald's' case, it's the condiments. If you're a McDonald's fan, you've likely opened dozens of fast food ketchup packets over the years, so you've probably noticed the change in flavor.

The reason McDonald's ketchup tastes so different today compared to packets from more than a decade ago is that it really is different. Unless you've been paying close attention, you're probably among the many people who never noticed the omission of an important detail on the label: the Heinz name brand.

There was a time when the Heinz logo decorated each packet, but now, McDonald's actually makes its own ketchup. Although the ingredients of the chain's old ketchup and new ketchup are almost identical, there are a few ingredients that aren't shared between the two brands. The transition from Heinz to a new supplier is ultimately why the ketchup tastes so different.