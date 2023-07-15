The Popular Brand Behind Costco's Vanilla Ice Cream

If you're a vanilla ice cream fan, you're not alone. You may even be genetically predisposed to prefer vanilla over other flavors. According to a 2022 YouGov survey, vanilla takes the cake when it comes to the most preferred ice cream flavors among Americans, with 59% of those surveyed saying they like vanilla ice cream and 11% choosing vanilla as their favorite ice cream flavor.

If you're a vanilla ice cream fan and also a Costco shopper, you're probably familiar with Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. Per Costco Food Database, the ice cream is sold in a two-half-gallon package, so customers get plenty per purchase. And the "super-premium" designation isn't just a marketing technique. Super-premium is a designation of ice cream quality that notes a high-fat content, high-grade ingredients, and little overrun (the quantity of aeration the ice cream encounters during production).

But did you ever wonder where Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream comes from? Does Costco have its own dairy farm? The answer is no, but Costco does its homework when it comes to finding quality ingredients. Costco Food Database looked up the plant number noted on the bottom of a tub of Costco ice cream and found that Kirkland ice cream is sourced from Humboldt Creamery located in Humboldt County on the coast of Northern California.