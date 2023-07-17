The Golden Rule For Splitting The Check At Restaurants

It's always nice when you have the chance to dine out with family or friends at a restaurant. In addition to providing a social occasion where you can enjoy a good meal and lively conversation, you get to take a break from cooking in your own kitchen. After the meal has come and gone and it is time to settle the bill, a decision must be made on whether to request separate checks. Hopefully, you've planned payment arrangements ahead, but regardless, there is a golden rule you should always follow to keep with proper customer etiquette.

Although now in many establishments you can pay at the table with a digital POS (point of sale) system as opposed to a server having to use a kiosk, it is courteous to ask in advance what a restaurant's policy is for splitting checks. You'll want to determine if you can separate out items for each person or if they require you to split the bill evenly. Opt for the simplest route whenever possible. If you can avoid making extra work for your server and monopolizing their time away from other tables, that's the right thing to do.