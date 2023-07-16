Why You May Want To Think Twice About Grilling Flounder

Even if you love fish with all your heart and sole and, in fact, are such an ichthyophile that you're even familiar with the word, you may sometimes flounder when it comes to knowing how to cook each type. For this reason, we at Mashed like to have a few go-to cooking experts on tap so we can pose them questions like, is it ok to grill a fish? We spoke with three grill masters, these being Weber Grill Academy Director Dustin Green, Shawn Hill of The Grilling Dad, and Joe Guerrera, the owner and fishmonger-in-chief of Citarella. While Green feels that most fish are grillable, Hill and Guerrera are a bit more skeptical. But all three agree that thinner fish, like flounder, are the least suitable for grill grates.

Hill waxes poetic on the subject of flounder, calling it, along with sole, "the introverted artists of the ocean" and warning that these fishes' delicacy "can make them fall apart faster than a cheap burger on a hibachi" if cooked on a grill. Guerrera concurs, stating more directly that "The least suitable fish for grilling is any thin filet, like a flounder because it will fall apart on the grill." Green, however, opts for a more equivocal admission, merely agreeing that "Thinner fish are sometimes a bit more difficult to cook than thicker fish," although he says it depends on how thick the piece is and what temperature it's cooked at as to whether it's ultimately doable.