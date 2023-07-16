This California Costco Has An Incredibly Stacked Tequila Selection

If you're a tequila fan, run — don't walk — to one Costco in the California Bay Area, because according to TikToker Diana Guzman, it has one heck of a selection of quality tequilas. Costco is known for its wide liquor selection ranging from its Kirkland brand products to more expensive brands of spirits; a Washington, D.C. area Costco once featured a Balvenie 50 Year Single Malt Scotch for a whopping $29,999, according to one Reddit post. Now this Costco, which Guzman says in the comments is located in Pleasant Hill, California, is selling some tequilas that have a pretty great price tag, compared to other retailers' websites.

Per the TikTok video, some of the tequilas gracing the shelves at this Costco appear to be Skelly Tequila Reposado, Grand Love Reposado Tequila, Institucional Texano Boot Reposado, Texano Rodeo Hat Reposado Tequila, Don Julio 1942 Ultima Reserva, Don Julio 1947 Rosado, and a seventh product, which is unclear in the video but comes in what looks like a beautifully made clay jug.