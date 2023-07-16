Reddit Exposed A Costco Shopper's Hilariously Relatable Cart Full Of Free Samples

Free samples are one of the highlights of shopping at Costco. However, one Reddit thread proved that one person's treasure can be another person's annoyance. In a recent post on the r/Costco subreddit, a presumed Costco shopper shared an employee-snapped photo of one consumer's shopping cart — a cart that was chock full of free samples. "These people are what blocks the aisles," the post read.

Although the desire to stock up on these tasty snacks is quite relatable, commenters largely shared their disdain for the free-sample hoarders. "I have never considered hoarding the samples [for a] later meal," one user wrote, which fellow Redditers acknowledged as behaving, "like a normal person." Other commenters did admit, however, to grabbing a second sample from time to time.

Potential dirty looks and annoyed employees aside, there's no rule against snatching as many free samples as you wish. "The employees handing out free samples can't tell shoppers no, and most of them probably wouldn't bother anyway," DealNews' data analyst Julie Ramhold told Best Life Online. But Ramhold also said that most people aren't taking "the whole tray or $50 worth of product," which is exactly what the aforementioned collector did.

At the end of the day, it makes you wonder if offering free samples is profitable.