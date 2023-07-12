How To Score A Free Large Fry From McDonald's On National Fry Day

The prospect of free fries from the land of the Big Mac might be welcome news for multiple reasons. When Mashed asked readers which fast food chain had the best fries, over 40% chose the Golden Arches. However, in recent months, McDonald's French fry sales dropped due to rising food costs. It doesn't get cheaper than free when trying to save money. But what if people want to taste that freedom in other places, too?

Mcdonald's isn't the only major chain celebrating National French Fry Day this year. According to Today, Wendy's is also giving away free fries of any size, and its offer runs from July 13-16. Claiming it requires app registration, but diners can swap their free fries for breakfast potatoes if they want.

Checkers & Rally's is honoring National Fry Day by offering its Reward App members a free extra-large order of fries, which customers can claim from July 14-16. The restaurant petitioned to move National Fry Day to the second Friday of July and won, so that's why it's celebrating a little later than other companies. Fry lovers can keep an eye out for other popular restaurants promoting deals, especially now that Wendy's and McDonald's have shared theirs.