Barry Manilow's Famous Fast Food Jingles

When you think of Barry Manilow, perhaps the melodies of hit songs like "Copacabana" flood your memory, but did you know that the singer-songwriter also sang and co-wrote some pretty catchy jingles? Per People, Manilow worked in the jingle industry when he was "a starving musician." He was the voice behind the first Dr. Pepper jingle, "The Most Original Soft Drink Ever In The Whole Wide World." Keeping with the soda theme, he also performed a jingle called "Feelin' Free" to advertise Pepsi in the 1970s.

Manilow also helped bring in customers at a couple of fast food joints. Back when KFC was still known as Kentucky Fried Chicken and before you couldn't help but think of McDonald's when hearing "ba da ba ba ba...," Manilow performed jingles for both fast food restaurants. KFC's "Get a Bucket of Chicken" encouraged busy families to head to KFC for dinner, while "You Deserve a Break Today" was designed to appeal to the go-go-go nature of society, inspiring everyone to take a break — at McDonald's, of course.