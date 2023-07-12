Krispy Kreme Celebrates 86 Years With Dozen-Under-A-Dollar Deal

Krispy Kreme began 2023 selling the most expensive Krispy Kreme doughnut in NYC, the Big Apple Doughnut. Now that summer is in full swing, they're offering a fantastic deal for doughnut lovers. In honor of its 86th anniversary, customers can receive a dozen original glazed donuts for 86 cents when they buy a dozen doughnuts at regular price.

The deal is available in-store or through online ordering, but the number you can receive differs. If you order online using the code 86YEARS, you can receive one dozen at the 86-cent price, but if you order in-store or at the drive-thru, you can purchase up to four dozen of the special-priced doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme proves time and again that they listen to their customers' demands, from bringing back the past five years' top-selling donuts to giving free donuts to students with "A"s on their report cards. This latest dozen-under-a-dollar deal shows that Krispy Kreme can celebrate its anniversary while giving loyal customers a reason to share their doughnut love.