The Best French Dip Sandwiches In The US

What's better than a sandwich stacked high with tender thin slices of beef and melty cheese on a French roll? Dipping said sandwich into a deeply rich, flavorful sauce made from its own pan juices. Since its inception in the early 1900s, the French dip sandwich — notably accompanied by a bowl of au jus (a thin broth or gravy) to dip it into — has become a staple item across menus in America.

The French dip isn't actually a product of France — it was created in Los Angeles. Depending on who you ask, the French dip was invented at either Phillipe's or Cole's (more on both of them later). But no matter who came up with the delicious sandwich, it has become one of the most iconic dishes of Los Angeles, right up there with Wolfgang Puck's smoked salmon pizza and the Dodger Dog.

Today, the gospel of the French dip sandwich has spread all over the world. But where are the best spots to pick up the sandwich in the United States? We've compiled a list of some of our favorite spots across the country.