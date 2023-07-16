Fast Food Coleslaw Ranked Worst To Best

Barbecue staples like fried chicken need something to counteract the salt, something that cools down your mouth between those heavy bites. Your first thought might be a tall glass of water, but we're talking about a colorful blend of shredded cabbage, minced carrots, and a tongue-tingling dressing usually mixed with mayonnaise or vinegar – we're talking about coleslaw. No symbol of Americana dining like the cookout — or currently, the drive-thru — would be complete without its tart showing.

When venturing to our favorite fast food chains, you'll find a helping offered alongside poultry, seafood, or even burgers. Some establishments, in fact, have taken it upon themselves to develop unique recipes, chopping the vegetables differently or shaking up the ingredients. Having said that, coleslaw can be tricky to get right when the modern-day restaurant is concentrated on convenience, not necessarily quality. Where do we go for a solid batch, then? Our list, ranked from worst to best, will show you the way. Let's start at the bottom and work our way up towards the cream of the crop.