You Should Buy 2 Medium Pizzas As Opposed To A Large. Here's Why
Whether you're too exhausted to prepare a home-cooked meal, are getting together with friends for a movie marathon, or are celebrating the end of the week, pizza is pretty much always a good answer. More often than not, the most difficult part about ordering pizza is deciding which toppings — and sizes — to get. That said, if you're usually the type to opt for a large pizza out of convenience, consider ordering two medium pizzas instead. The fascinating reason why has to do with a simple geometric calculation. If the mere thought of doing any sort of math gives you flashbacks to high school, don't worry. We promise this lesson is worth it.
Here's why two 12-inch mediums are more feasible than one standard large 14-inch pizza. Take the equation to measure the area of a circle: πr² (pi — or 3.14 — multiplied by the radius squared). The radius is half the diameter, or length, of the circle (in this case, the pizza). If you were to order a large 14-inch pizza (the diameter), each slice is 7 inches (the radius). When you multiply 3.14 by 7 by 7, you get a total surface area of 153.9 square inches.
Now, let's say you order two 12-inch medium pies. Therefore, the radius of one medium pizza (the length of a slice) is 6 inches. Multiply 3.14 by 6 by 6, and you get 113.1. Double that for 226.2 square inches. So, two medium pizzas will offer 72.3 more square inches than a large.
The value of two medium pizzas is subjective
Now, herein lies a question: Are you actually getting a better bang for your buck with two medium pizzas, or are you just dishing out extra dough? When it comes to comparing the price and value of several pizzerias, it's important to consider a few factors: the prices, any special promos (e.g., buy one, get one medium), and how much you actually plan on eating — your return on pizza, if you will. It's best to check the prices and sizes of the pizzas you're interested in and calculate the cost per unit to determine which option offers a fairer deal. For instance, one large 18-inch pizza offers more pizza than two medium 12-inch pizzas. However, it's possible two medium pizzas offer a better price point, so there are several variables at play.
The mathematical reason is just the tip of the iceberg. Ordering two medium pizzas also offers a variety of flavors and toppings. You can choose different combinations for each pizza, satisfying the taste buds of everyone at the table. Moreover, ordering two medium pizzas allows for plenty of flexibility. You can easily customize each pizza to cater to different tastes or dietary restrictions. If your buds prefer the veggie or the meat lover's delight, you can have it all. If both pies are for you, well... the choice is all yours.