You Should Buy 2 Medium Pizzas As Opposed To A Large. Here's Why

Whether you're too exhausted to prepare a home-cooked meal, are getting together with friends for a movie marathon, or are celebrating the end of the week, pizza is pretty much always a good answer. More often than not, the most difficult part about ordering pizza is deciding which toppings — and sizes — to get. That said, if you're usually the type to opt for a large pizza out of convenience, consider ordering two medium pizzas instead. The fascinating reason why has to do with a simple geometric calculation. If the mere thought of doing any sort of math gives you flashbacks to high school, don't worry. We promise this lesson is worth it.

Here's why two 12-inch mediums are more feasible than one standard large 14-inch pizza. Take the equation to measure the area of a circle: πr² (pi — or 3.14 — multiplied by the radius squared). The radius is half the diameter, or length, of the circle (in this case, the pizza). If you were to order a large 14-inch pizza (the diameter), each slice is 7 inches (the radius). When you multiply 3.14 by 7 by 7, you get a total surface area of 153.9 square inches.

Now, let's say you order two 12-inch medium pies. Therefore, the radius of one medium pizza (the length of a slice) is 6 inches. Multiply 3.14 by 6 by 6, and you get 113.1. Double that for 226.2 square inches. So, two medium pizzas will offer 72.3 more square inches than a large.