Combine Olive Oil And Canned Tuna For An Umami-Packed Sauce

From Alison Roman's viral anchovy shallot pasta to being deemed the "hot girl food" du jour, tinned fish is receiving its due. We aren't just loving the gourmet offerings of sardines and mussels. We are also reconsidering the humble canned tuna. Many of us grew up just mixing it with a glob of mayo (don't knock it till you try it), then coating a piece of white bread with the makeshift tuna salad, and too many continue to think of it as a quick, ultra-affordable, but very bland snack. Still, canned tuna can be much more, especially when combined with high-quality extra-virgin olive oil. The result is savory and complex.

Add enough olive oil that you can whisk the tuna into it, and blend until they're combined. This super simple sauce can be added to just about anything. Marla Puccetti and Paul Nanni of The Heron like to add it to marinara sauce. It would also be delicious on crostini or avocado toast, but if you just want to enjoy it on its own, simply mix in some cut produce. For instance, bell peppers, olives, garlic, and lemon zest make for a nice Mediterranean salad.