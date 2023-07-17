Jammy Egg Salad Will Revolutionize Your Lunch Game

Yes, you read that correctly — jammy egg salad. To clarify, this does not mean the combination of fruity jam and creamy egg salad should get a spot in your sandwich rotation. What we're actually referring to is enhancing egg salad by giving it a jammier texture. There are many mistakes people make with egg salad, but one of the biggest is thinking they have to settle for a final dish that is clumpy, overly mayonnaise-heavy, and off-smelling. Egg salad sandwiches are delicious — and have an unfairly maligned reputation — but possess the potential to be a treat people crave and look forward to eating.

The secret to achieving a jammy consistency is in the cooking time. The harder you hard-boil an egg, the more chalky and sulfuric the final product will become. By boiling the eggs for only 10 minutes, you'll reach the magical stage between hard- and soft-boiled, where the yolk will be pillowy and have a richer color.

Keep two things in mind: Try to use fresh eggs and immediately transfer them into ice water after the boiling stage. Fresher eggs have tastier yolks, which is the goal in a jammy egg salad because they will be more pronounced. Dunking eggs in ice water after boiling arrests the cooking process and prevents them from inadvertently continuing to cook into the hard-boiled stage.