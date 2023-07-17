Breakfast Bao Buns Are The Best Bitesize Sandwich For Breakfast

Let's face it — breakfast sandwiches always hit the spot. These formidable morning delights combine all the best parts of a well-rounded breakfast. But let's talk about the bread. Sure, a classic piece of buttered toast or a crispy English muffin works well for a breakfast sandwich, but why not try something unique, like bao buns?

Bao buns can trace their origins back to China where they're still widely enjoyed today. These small, simple delicacies are often stuffed with savory meats and veggies for a quick, tasty lunch or an appetizer. But why limit their uses to lunch or dinner recipes? Bao buns are perfect for breakfast sandwiches too. By combining traditional Asian flavors with classic American breakfast ingredients, you can enjoy a multi-cultural breakfast. Bao buns have a light and pillowy texture that contrasts well with the hearty, sometimes crispy, fillings of a breakfast sandwich.

Whether it's a vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free breakfast sandwich, bao buns can accommodate various dietary restrictions, making them a versatile choice for a wide range of dietary needs. Plus, they're small in size which also makes them a convenient choice for breakfast on the go.