Breakfast Bao Buns Are The Best Bitesize Sandwich For Breakfast
Let's face it — breakfast sandwiches always hit the spot. These formidable morning delights combine all the best parts of a well-rounded breakfast. But let's talk about the bread. Sure, a classic piece of buttered toast or a crispy English muffin works well for a breakfast sandwich, but why not try something unique, like bao buns?
Bao buns can trace their origins back to China where they're still widely enjoyed today. These small, simple delicacies are often stuffed with savory meats and veggies for a quick, tasty lunch or an appetizer. But why limit their uses to lunch or dinner recipes? Bao buns are perfect for breakfast sandwiches too. By combining traditional Asian flavors with classic American breakfast ingredients, you can enjoy a multi-cultural breakfast. Bao buns have a light and pillowy texture that contrasts well with the hearty, sometimes crispy, fillings of a breakfast sandwich.
Whether it's a vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free breakfast sandwich, bao buns can accommodate various dietary restrictions, making them a versatile choice for a wide range of dietary needs. Plus, they're small in size which also makes them a convenient choice for breakfast on the go.
Assembling a bao breakfast sandwich
If you don't want to make them from scratch, you can purchase frozen bao buns from your local grocery store. However, there's nothing quite like a freshly-made batch of bao buns. The good news is, they're pretty easy to make. You can make bao buns using only five ingredients — flour, fast-action dried yeast, caster sugar, baking powder, and salt. Separately mix the dry and wet ingredients before combining and kneading until smooth and tacky. Let the dough rise, then slice it into bao shapes, and steam them.
Once you have your bao buns, it's time to customize your Chinese-fusion breakfast sandwich. Try making a classic bacon egg and cheese on bao buns with scrambled eggs, crispy pork bacon, melty cheddar cheese, and scallions to garnish. Make a bagel and lox-inspired bao bun with cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion, and fresh dill.
@fatbaohouston
We're not stopping you 🤤 #breakfast #houstobrunch #baos #bao #baobuns #houstonfoodies #foodies #houfood #htx
Looking for a vegetarian-friendly option? Sauté a medley of colorful veggies like bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and zucchini into a tofu scramble, or use Just Egg for a more traditional feel. Add a dash of hot sauce for a little extra zing and enjoy. Next time you want to shake up your morning meal, challenge traditional breakfast options by using bao buns instead of classic toast.