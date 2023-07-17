We Finally Know The Difference Between Sauces And Condiments

High on the list of contentious and seemingly irresolvable arguments (like if hot dogs are sandwiches and whether pineapple on pizza is an abomination or a joy) is trying to agree on the differences between sauces and condiments. Ask someone to identify a condiment, and the answer comes easily — ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, mayonnaise, and toppings like these that are typically found inside fridge doors or served in little packets. Why can't these things also be sauces? What happens if a sauce is used to top a burger or is spread inside a sandwich? Is it still a sauce, or is it now a condiment?

To resolve this debate, The Kitchn canvassed a group of chefs for their opinions on what makes condiments and sauces distinct. They agree that condiments vary widely across cultures but, in general, are used to accentuate or add a finishing touch to already cooked and composed dishes. That includes a shake of hot sauce on scrambled eggs or fresh chimichurri spooned over a steak. By contrast, a food is considered a sauce when it's used as an ingredient to create a dish, an integral part of a recipe that would be changed without it. Think of how a Parmesan cream sauce is crucial to a good pasta Alfredo or how barbecue sauce makes for a sticky and flavorful batch of chicken on the grill.