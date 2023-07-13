The Salty Ingredient Alton Brown Uses To Add Smokiness To Grill-Less Barbecue

If you live in an apartment or other housing situation where grilling isn't allowed, you might feel you're missing out on some of the best parts of summer, like the smoky char of a grilled steak or a succulent, mesquite-scented rack of ribs. However, all the amazing smoke-enhanced food that comes with the season is achievable in your kitchen. Take Alton Brown's word for it.

If you're grilling without a grill and miss the smokiness, you can buy a bottle of liquid smoke to add a hit of barbecued goodness to anything from burgers to ribs to chicken. A word of caution, though, liquid smoke is good but is easy to overdo. You can't subtract liquid smoke, so use it sparingly. Brown recommends brushing on the liquid smoke and sprinkling on all sides of the meat, letting it dry three or four times before putting it on a hot, cast iron grill pan.

You can also use a wide variety of smoked salts to either season meat or as a smoky hit post-cooking. Brown uses Danish smoked salts, one of the 12 types of salt available to home cooks. The salt is from the Dead Sea but processed in Denmark through cold smoking and is very smoky. It can be overpowering, so use it as a finishing salt or place it on the table for guests to use. It's useful for adding a smoked flavor to vegetables and more robust meats that can stand up to strong flavors.