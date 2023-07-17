Gordon Ramsay's Yolky Ramen Egg Hack Caused A Stir On TikTok

Soft-boiled eggs elevate a bowl of ramen like nothing else. First, we feast with our eyes as we take in the vibrant deliciousness of the golden and white eggs against the comforting, earthy tones of the ramen broth. The rich umami of the eggs blends well with the savory broth, creating a sumptuous and more complex flavor. The combination is delicious in all its humble glory.

You don't need much culinary expertise to make a hearty bowl of ramen, but those soft-boiled eggs can be elusive. Gordon Ramsay made it look easy in a TikTok video showcasing his technique for perfect ramen-worthy soft-boiled eggs. After bringing a pot of water to a simmer, Ramsay gently placed the eggs in with a spoon and let them cook for precisely 6 minutes. Once finished, he carefully removed them and put them in cold water before peeling them. Ramsay then shared a hack for quick peeling — but it didn't sit right with some people.

Taking one egg, he cracked its base carefully and dipped it in the cold water for a few seconds. He then removed a piece of the shell and blew on it. After that, he could easily remove all the eggshells in a matter of seconds. The hack seemed to be effective, but many netizens thought it was unhygienic since Ramsay brought it close to his mouth to blow on it.