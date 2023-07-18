The South American Fruit That Tastes Just Like A PB&J

In terms of taste, the peanut butter fruit has a unique combination of sweet and tangy flavors, just like the universally beloved sandwich staple. The flesh has a smooth texture with a nutty undertone. Some people have also described its taste as similar to that of a fig or a sweet potato.

Traditionally, the unusual tropical fruit has been used in various culinary applications. For example, it can be eaten fresh or added to baked goods, salads, and smoothies. The tropical fruit is also amazing in jam, jelly, and sauce recipes. Apart from its culinary uses, the South American peanut butter fruit also has medicinal properties. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which can help boost the immune system. Some Brazilian healthcare professionals even believe peanut butter fruit is powerful enough to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

So, where can you get a taste of this incredible fruit? Peanut butter fruit trees require full sun to grow, which is why hotter states like Florida, California, and Hawaii often have the ideal climates.