The South American Fruit That Tastes Just Like A PB&J
A PB&J without the bread ... or peanut butter ... or jelly? Dreams can and do come true, sometimes in the form of fresh produce. Behold, the peanut butter fruit (Bunchosia argentea)! Native to the Amazon rainforest region of South America, this tiny but mighty, scrumdiddlyumptious gem belongs to the Malpighiaceae plant family and is commonly harvested in countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.
The fruit, as you've probably guessed, gets its unique name from its distinct flavor, which many believe resembles the taste of peanut butter. The small, round fruit typically measures around 3 centimeters and sports a bright, reddish-orange skin when fully ripe. Inside, the peanut butter fruit contains a thick, creamy, sticky flesh that is pale yellow in color, surrounding a pit similar to an olive's. In addition to its charming, nostalgia-inducing flavor profile, the South American peanut butter fruit is highly regarded for its nutritional value. It is rich in vitamin C, as well as minerals like iron and calcium. It is also a good source of dietary fiber and antioxidants.
Peanut butter fruit is as versatile as it is delicious
In terms of taste, the peanut butter fruit has a unique combination of sweet and tangy flavors, just like the universally beloved sandwich staple. The flesh has a smooth texture with a nutty undertone. Some people have also described its taste as similar to that of a fig or a sweet potato.
Traditionally, the unusual tropical fruit has been used in various culinary applications. For example, it can be eaten fresh or added to baked goods, salads, and smoothies. The tropical fruit is also amazing in jam, jelly, and sauce recipes. Apart from its culinary uses, the South American peanut butter fruit also has medicinal properties. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which can help boost the immune system. Some Brazilian healthcare professionals even believe peanut butter fruit is powerful enough to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.
So, where can you get a taste of this incredible fruit? Peanut butter fruit trees require full sun to grow, which is why hotter states like Florida, California, and Hawaii often have the ideal climates.