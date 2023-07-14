You Should Give Your PB&J Sandwich The Grilled Cheese Treatment

Possibly the simplest sandwich to make, peanut butter and jelly usually only has three ingredients: peanut butter, jelly, and bread. There are a few ways to personalize its traditional recipe, with creamy or crunchy peanut butter, and strawberry or grape jelly. But otherwise, it is what it is, which most agree, is pretty good.

Nonetheless, even the tried and true can be reimagined sometimes, and if social media has any say in it, maybe for the better. Apparently, grilling your peanut butter and jelly sandwich can be the humble change it needs. Though you may have never tried it, this isn't a new phenomenon. In 2014, a Reddit user asked what others thought of the idea, and it received rave reviews even then. A couple of people who loved the idea wrote, "Melted PB and hot jelly is a beautiful thing," and "They're the best! Especially with a big glass of milk." More recently, the sandwich was shared in a 2023 TikTok video, where one creator claimed it was "so good [her] wig was sliding back."

Making a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich is pretty simple. However, there are many different ways you can customize it.