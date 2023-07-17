Tricks All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Use To Fill You Up

Have you ever found yourself standing at a restaurant buffet, filled with an insatiable hunger and a bottomless stomach, ready to conquer a limitless array of deep-fried classics, creamy stews, and prime cuts? Yet, despite your won't-stop-for-anything mindset and your pre-game preparations to get your money's worth, you end up surrendering to gluttony after just a few rounds.

We've all experienced that futile attempt to outeat the all-you-can-eat platters of crab legs and the never-ending flow of soda. But here's the thing: Being so full before you make it to the dessert station may not be entirely your fault. There are various factors at play, both behind the scenes in the kitchen and in the strategically designed dining hall, that contribute to the quantity and speed you consume food at buffets. In fact, the truth about all-you-can-eat buffets may be right under your nose and leave you questioning the authenticity of the experience.

While you might even call buffets scams once you uncover these trade secrets, there isn't one single ingredient that can explain why you magically end up feeling too stuffed to continue. Nonetheless, let's dive into the ways buffets subtly influence your decisions at the dinner table and put you in a losing position right from the get-go.