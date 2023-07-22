Steak 'N Shake Used To Look Very Different Compared To Today

Steak 'N Shake, not too long ago, was a fast-food chain much like any other chain, with perhaps its most distinguishing feature being a complete lack of those steaks that the name seems to promise. (Sure, it serves "steakburgers," but these can't compare to even the cheapest of steakhouse sirloins.) One other thing that once set Steak 'N Shake apart was the fact that it offered table service that was geared towards dine-in customers, which is a rarity among quick-service chains. While tables and chairs may remain at today's restaurants, neither servers nor cashiers are part of a new model the chain adopted post-pandemic. Instead, it's in the vanguard of a new breed of fast food restaurants, one where there's no one behind the counter and ordering is done via kiosk.

While the new breed of Steak 'N Shake may be convenient, it's too bad to lose the human touch because the chain has long had a legacy of going above and beyond in the service department, Once upon a time, when you set foot in a Steak 'N Shake, you'd see staff moving at top speed as they were trained to have your burger on the table within 5 minutes. So dedicated to serving the customer was Steak 'N Shake back in the day, that a location in Peoria, Illinois in the pre-WWII era even had a dock where you could sail your boat in to order a burger that you could then eat on board.