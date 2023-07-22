Ree Drummond's Fun Trick For Crispy Reuben Sandwiches

A Reuben is unique because it hits so many cravings at once. However, just because a Reuben is a great sandwich, that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. For instance, Ree Drummond has a Reuben hack that's both fun and convenient. She calls her creation the Reuben Wafflewich.

Instead of greasing up a frying pan or a cast-iron skillet, Drummond suggests using a waffle iron to get the gooey crispness that is a trademark of the hot version of the Reuben sandwich. In her YouTube video, Drummond showcases how to use the waffle iron to make the sandwich. She says, "One secret to any grilled sandwich is you gotta get a lot of butter on the bread because that makes it get really golden and crisp, and it's the whole purpose of a grilled sandwich. Let's face it."

However, other than switching up the way you heat it, you make the sandwich the same way you've always made it. Drummond's version of the sandwich combines pumpernickel rye bread with Thousand Island dressing, cheese, and pastrami on one side and cheese and sauerkraut on the other. Then, you're ready for the aforementioned buttering and heating.