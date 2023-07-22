The Easy Cake Box Hack For Transporting Overly Tall Creations

As TikToker @ambergotcakess demonstrates, simply put the cake in one box and find a matching box. Align the boxes facing each other, then join them and secure the sides by closing the tabs, ensuring a snug fit. If the tabs don't work, use staples or tape for easy adjustments. This hack saves the day when you cannot access ample cake boxes. Remember, not all boxes are created equal. They vary in height and length, so it's crucial to find a box that fits your cake perfectly.

Create a smudge-proof cake effortlessly by assembling the box around it instead of struggling to fit it in afterward. Place the cake on its board, build up the sides, and seal the box. Use plastic wrap to cover any parts of the package that may still be exposed. While there is fancier, pricier wrapping, you can choose affordable alternatives. After all, the focus is on savoring the cake, not its covering. Add a touch of sparkle with your stickers, logos, and branding. Simplify, impress, and enjoy!

You can confidently hit the road once your cake and decorations are packed. For multi-tiered cakes, travel smart. Package each tier separately and assemble them upon arrival. Prepare for the unexpected by bringing spare decorations, icing, and a spatula to fix any transport mishaps. Also, keep decorations separate until you reach your destination, then add them to your cake for the perfect finishing touch.