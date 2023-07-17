People Are Buying Less Groceries Even As Inflation Slows

Over the past few years, rising inflation has required everyone to tighten their wallets and spend less on "non-essentials." While food will always remain at the top of our priorities list, consumer trends have shown that shoppers have opted to spend less and less during their weekly grocery runs. In the summer of 2022, food inflation was the worst in 40 years. According to Forbes, food inflation hit its highest peak last September, reaching a 14.3% increase in online grocery prices compared to the year prior.

Thankfully, we have some good news: Inflation is showing signs of slowing down. The Council of Economic Advisors shared that the prices of groceries have decreased slightly in the past few months, but most households have yet to see significant savings. Instead of waiting and hoping for prices on certain items to drop, shoppers have taken their budgets into their own hands and made serious changes to their shopping habits to combat volatile prices.

Per Fortune, chief executive officer of Conagra Brands Sean Connolly assessed that consumers are buying fewer groceries to save a few dollars. He claimed that shoppers are unwilling to "[trade] down" to cheaper brands for their pantry essentials and, instead, have chosen to buy less food overall. Today, many consumers prioritize spending money on post-pandemic activities, travel, and experiences rather than filling fridges with high-priced foods.